Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) to report earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Landec’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Landec reported earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 500%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Landec will report full year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Landec.

Get Landec alerts:

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $128.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.25 million. Landec had a negative return on equity of 3.37% and a negative net margin of 5.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Landec from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Landec from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landec from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Landec from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNDC. Wynnefield Capital Inc. grew its position in Landec by 8.3% in the second quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 3,145,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,391,000 after acquiring an additional 240,587 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Landec by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,205,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,810,000 after acquiring an additional 22,251 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its position in Landec by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,813,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,721,000 after acquiring an additional 21,009 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Landec by 1,583.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 591,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after acquiring an additional 556,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Landec by 0.9% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 571,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,431,000 after acquiring an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNDC stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.01. 124,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,310. The firm has a market cap of $324.38 million, a PE ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 1.13. Landec has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $12.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.60 and a 200 day moving average of $10.54.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Curation Foods, Lifecore, and Others. The Curation Foods segment includes activities to market and pack specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Landec (LNDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Landec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.