Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s Largest Position

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 150.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 740,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 445,355 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 4.4% of Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $265,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.5% during the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 4,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $2.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $396.92. The company had a trading volume of 29,595,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,000,668. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $390.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $372.37. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $297.45 and a one year high of $408.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.491 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

