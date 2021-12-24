First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (FTAG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on December 31st

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.159 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556. First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $32.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.88.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) by 26.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,277 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 18.40% of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an agriculture-focused index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets in securities that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts representing foreign securities in the Index.

