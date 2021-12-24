First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on December 31st

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.503 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Shares of FYX traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.73. 15,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,306. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.72. First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $75.17 and a 12 month high of $101.96.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 848,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,204 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 8.49% of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund worth $79,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

