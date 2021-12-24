First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.152 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Shares of NASDAQ FTXG traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.24. 7,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,034. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF has a 52-week low of $23.02 and a 52-week high of $27.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.19 and a 200-day moving average of $25.06.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG owned 0.54% of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.