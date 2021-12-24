BTMX (BTMX) Price Reaches $0.46 on Top Exchanges

BTMX (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. BTMX has a total market cap of $345.10 million and approximately $70,882.00 worth of BTMX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BTMX coin can currently be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00001156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BTMX has traded down 17.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005026 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001256 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00042565 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00007045 BTC.

About BTMX

BTMX (CRYPTO:BTMX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. BTMX’s total supply is 743,798,994 coins. BTMX’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BTMX is https://reddit.com/r/BitMax

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

BTMX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTMX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTMX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BTMX using one of the exchanges listed above.

