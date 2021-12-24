Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.52

Frontera Energy Co. (TSE:FEC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$9.52 and last traded at C$9.52, with a volume of 112337 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.13.

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.45. The firm has a market cap of C$913.15 million and a PE ratio of 14.40.

Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$183.77 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Frontera Energy Co. will post 1.6699999 earnings per share for the current year.

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 40 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, and Guyana; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 166.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

