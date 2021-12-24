Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.52

Frontera Energy Co. (TSE:FEC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$9.52 and last traded at C$9.52, with a volume of 112337 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.13.

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.45. The firm has a market cap of C$913.15 million and a PE ratio of 14.40.

Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$183.77 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Frontera Energy Co. will post 1.6699999 earnings per share for the current year.

Frontera Energy Company Profile (TSE:FEC)

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 40 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, and Guyana; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 166.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

