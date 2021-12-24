Analyzing America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) & Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG)

Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG) and America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.5% of America First Multifamily Investors shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of America First Multifamily Investors shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sentage and America First Multifamily Investors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sentage 0 0 0 0 N/A America First Multifamily Investors 0 0 1 0 3.00

America First Multifamily Investors has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 13.98%. Given America First Multifamily Investors’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe America First Multifamily Investors is more favorable than Sentage.

Profitability

This table compares Sentage and America First Multifamily Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sentage N/A N/A N/A America First Multifamily Investors 50.08% 8.70% 2.54%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sentage and America First Multifamily Investors’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sentage $3.60 million 5.06 $1.59 million N/A N/A America First Multifamily Investors $55.50 million 7.82 $7.21 million $0.41 16.05

America First Multifamily Investors has higher revenue and earnings than Sentage.

Summary

America First Multifamily Investors beats Sentage on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sentage Company Profile

Sentage Holdings Inc. provides a range of financial services in consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

America First Multifamily Investors Company Profile

America First Multifamily Investors LP engages in the acquisition of a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds that are issued by state and local housing authorities to provide construction and permanent financing for affordable multifamily and student housing and commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, Multifamily (MF) Properties, Public Housing Capital (PHC) Fund Trusts, and Other Investments. The Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments segment consists of the partnership’s portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds which have been issued to provide construction and permanent financing for the residential properties and a commercial property. The MF Properties segment consists of indirect equity interests in multifamily, student housing, and senior citizen residential properties which are not currently financed by mortgage revenue bonds held by partnership but which the partnership eventually intends to finance by such bonds through a restructuring. The Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts segment consists of the assets, liabilities and related income and expenses of the PHC Trusts. The Other Investments segment is comprised of the opera

