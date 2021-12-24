Insider Selling: Janus Henderson Group plc (ASX:JHG) Insider Sells 9,391 Shares of Stock

Janus Henderson Group plc (ASX:JHG) insider Richard (Dick) Weil sold 9,391 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$40.95 ($29.04), for a total transaction of A$384,561.45 ($272,738.62).

Richard (Dick) Weil also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

On Monday, December 13th, Richard (Dick) Weil sold 97,831 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$41.15 ($29.18), for a total transaction of A$4,025,745.65 ($2,855,138.76).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.08, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.506 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is 36.88%.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.