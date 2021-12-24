First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) to Issue Dividend Increase – $1.23 Per Share

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 1.232 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $4.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust IndXX NextG ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXTG traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.77. The company had a trading volume of 30,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,004. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.96 and its 200 day moving average is $78.12. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a twelve month low of $67.76 and a twelve month high of $82.99.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 683,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,767 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 4.88% of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF worth $52,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

