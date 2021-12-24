Veles Price Reaches $0.0384 on Exchanges (VLS)

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded up 10.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. Veles has a total market cap of $49,525.35 and $2.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Veles has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. One Veles coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0384 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51,185.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,108.63 or 0.08026934 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $163.34 or 0.00319121 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $455.34 or 0.00889580 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00012071 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.82 or 0.00073897 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.92 or 0.00400342 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007115 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $129.05 or 0.00252117 BTC.

About Veles

Veles (VLS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,395,348 coins and its circulating supply is 1,289,842 coins. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Veles is veles.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

Veles Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veles using one of the exchanges listed above.

