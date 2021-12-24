Signature Securities Group Corporation Acquires New Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PGX. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period.

PGX stock opened at $14.85 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $15.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.07.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

