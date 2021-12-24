extraDNA (XDNA) Price Hits $0.0004

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 24th. During the last week, extraDNA has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. extraDNA has a total market cap of $394,118.16 and $92,368.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One extraDNA coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,906.49 or 0.99454850 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00056046 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $152.74 or 0.00298396 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00005108 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.56 or 0.00456294 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.95 or 0.00150335 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00009136 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00010797 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001833 BTC.

extraDNA Coin Profile

XDNA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 961,184,497 coins. extraDNA’s official message board is medium.com/@xHumanity . extraDNA’s official website is xhumanity.org . The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

Buying and Selling extraDNA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire extraDNA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase extraDNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

