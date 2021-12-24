Lobstex Market Cap Reaches $1.26 Million (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 24th. One Lobstex coin can now be bought for about $0.0550 or 0.00000107 BTC on exchanges. Lobstex has a total market cap of $1.26 million and $50,246.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lobstex has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 32.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Lobstex

LOBS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,932,344 coins and its circulating supply is 22,856,917 coins. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

