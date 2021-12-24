iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Acquired by Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 766.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,264 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 2.2% of Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $11,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 68,488,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,866,692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414,887 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,288,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,030,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,968 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,507,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,095,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,510 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,039,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,539,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $114.20 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $113.20 and a 52-week high of $118.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.17.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

