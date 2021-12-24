Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 3,921.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,607 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPSB. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 342.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $366,000.

Shares of SPSB stock opened at $30.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.20. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.90 and a fifty-two week high of $31.42.

