Zacks: Analysts Expect Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO) to Post -$0.39 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO) to announce ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Imago BioSciences’ earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Imago BioSciences will report full year earnings of ($2.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.62) to ($1.57). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.87) to ($1.38). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Imago BioSciences.

Get Imago BioSciences alerts:

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.10).

IMGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Imago BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Imago BioSciences in a report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Imago BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

Shares of IMGO traded up $1.28 on Friday, reaching $22.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,066. Imago BioSciences has a twelve month low of $14.61 and a twelve month high of $35.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.15.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Imago BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

About Imago BioSciences

Imago BioSciences Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. Imago BioSciences Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Imago BioSciences (IMGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Imago BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imago BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.