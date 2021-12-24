Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Holdings Raised by Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.3% of Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.5% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 78,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 45.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,066,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,374,000 after buying an additional 646,187 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 16.7% during the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 29.5% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.7% during the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. 51.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.66.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $537,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 and have sold 28,400 shares valued at $1,771,158. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $61.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $258.33 billion, a PE ratio of -43.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $40.97 and a one year high of $66.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.10.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

