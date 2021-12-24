Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Buys 2,295 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 20.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Copart by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 470,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,964,000 after purchasing an additional 36,497 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Copart in the 2nd quarter worth $59,936,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Copart by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 19,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Copart in the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Addison Capital Co increased its position in shares of Copart by 12.2% in the third quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 12,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CPRT shares. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.40.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total transaction of $10,324,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 11.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $146.18. The stock had a trading volume of 450,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,726. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $101.92 and a one year high of $161.12. The company has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.31.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Copart had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 28.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

