LexAurum Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,676 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 513.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 373 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $1,440,667.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 414,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.16, for a total value of $59,372,603.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,398,824 shares of company stock worth $1,034,024,595. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on WMT. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

WMT stock opened at $139.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.27. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $152.57. The firm has a market cap of $386.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.77, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

