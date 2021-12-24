Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Sells 27,953 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 94.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,953 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $55,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 32.8% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank bought a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $174,000. Alaska Permanent Capital Management bought a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $247,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IGSB opened at $53.88 on Friday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $53.72 and a twelve month high of $55.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.52.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

