Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd Makes New $1.21 Million Investment in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 91.1% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter worth about $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Micron Technology by 173.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Micron Technology by 42.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Micron Technology by 26.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 879 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $681,347.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $348,132.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,284 shares of company stock worth $2,379,479 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded up $4.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.42. The stock had a trading volume of 36,381,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,652,818. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.55. The stock has a market cap of $105.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.10. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.17%.

MU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.16.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

