FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 259,000 Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 259,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,278,000. Allegro MicroSystems makes up about 7.3% of FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Allegro MicroSystems as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,541 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 355,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.49. 421,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 747,084. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.78 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.05 and a 52-week high of $36.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.35.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $193.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegro MicroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegro MicroSystems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total value of $2,544,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Noriharu Fujita sold 12,143 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total value of $387,118.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,222,457 shares of company stock worth $279,938,229 in the last quarter. 26.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

