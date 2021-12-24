Sands Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,636 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares during the quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $11,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 79.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,526,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 8.8% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 110.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 181 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the second quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.65, for a total transaction of $146,343.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Janet Lee sold 2,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,072,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ANSS traded up $2.95 on Friday, hitting $403.59. 177,965 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,011. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.25. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $292.79 and a 1 year high of $413.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $389.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $367.13.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.25. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $445.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Barclays increased their price target on ANSYS from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ANSYS from $381.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ANSYS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $332.70.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.