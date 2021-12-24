AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Lowers Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,102,053 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 121,031 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 1.8% of AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in Visa were worth $245,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Visa by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,037 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total value of $2,048,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $2,509,358.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,580 shares of company stock worth $12,920,510 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on V. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.73.

Shares of V stock traded down $1.34 on Friday, hitting $216.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,795,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,828,372. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $211.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.91. The company has a market cap of $417.07 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $190.10 and a one year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

