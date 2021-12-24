Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 461,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,611 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.37% of Smartsheet worth $31,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SMAR. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.99. 741,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,161,943. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.51 and a beta of 1.42. Smartsheet Inc has a 12 month low of $51.11 and a 12 month high of $85.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.34% and a negative net margin of 29.13%. The firm had revenue of $144.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Anna Griffin sold 663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $45,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $2,246,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,459 shares of company stock valued at $7,000,722 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SMAR. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.25.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

