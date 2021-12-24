$6.85 Million in Sales Expected for IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) to post $6.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for IronNet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.60 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IronNet will report full year sales of $26.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.00 million to $26.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $38.85 million, with estimates ranging from $38.60 million to $39.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for IronNet.

IRNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered IronNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered IronNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on IronNet in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on IronNet from $27.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

In other news, CEO Keith Brian Alexander sold 24,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $243,892.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 384,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,792.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in IronNet in the third quarter valued at $476,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in IronNet in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in IronNet in the third quarter valued at $491,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in IronNet in the third quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in IronNet in the third quarter valued at $64,236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

IronNet stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 922,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,363,899. IronNet has a 1 year low of $3.98 and a 1 year high of $47.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.21.

IronNet Cybersecurity Inc provides cybersecurity by delivering collective defense platform. IronNet Cybersecurity Inc, formerly known as LGL Systems Acquisition Corp., is based in RENO, NV.

