Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) to announce $0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tenaris’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.62. Tenaris posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 138.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tenaris will report full-year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $2.59. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tenaris.

TS has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Tenaris in a report on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Tenaris from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. COKER & PALMER raised shares of Tenaris from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Tenaris from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.64.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tenaris in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Tenaris by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Tenaris by 952.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Tenaris by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tenaris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. 9.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TS stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.68. 1,121,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,028,233. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Tenaris has a 52 week low of $14.88 and a 52 week high of $25.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.78.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This is an increase from Tenaris’s previous dividend of $0.14. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

