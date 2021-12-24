SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for SunPower’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.15. SunPower posted earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SunPower will report full year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.31. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.73. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SunPower.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. SunPower had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $323.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPWR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SunPower from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of SunPower in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SunPower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.15.

Shares of NASDAQ SPWR traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.73. 2,326,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,746,519. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 2.12. SunPower has a 52-week low of $19.34 and a 52-week high of $57.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.45.

In related news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 12,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $415,658.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPWR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SunPower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,127,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SunPower by 204.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 636,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,586,000 after purchasing an additional 426,953 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of SunPower by 332.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 521,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,836,000 after purchasing an additional 401,100 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SunPower by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,102,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,725,000 after purchasing an additional 392,908 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of SunPower by 607.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 348,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,899,000 after purchasing an additional 299,037 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.35% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

