Analysts Anticipate First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $732.12 Million

Equities analysts expect that First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) will report $732.12 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for First Horizon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $727.39 million to $736.40 million. First Horizon reported sales of $810.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Horizon will report full-year sales of $3.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $3.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Horizon.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.91 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.

FHN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 159.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 98.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FHN stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.97. 2,706,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,189,272. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.42. First Horizon has a 12 month low of $12.47 and a 12 month high of $19.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.09%.

First Horizon announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

