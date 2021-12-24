Metronome Trading Up 7.7% This Week (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. During the last week, Metronome has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar. Metronome has a market cap of $64.43 million and $34,051.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metronome coin can currently be bought for $5.15 or 0.00010142 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00056600 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,054.24 or 0.07983562 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,811.86 or 1.00058233 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00053646 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.68 or 0.00072238 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00007484 BTC.

Metronome Coin Profile

Metronome’s genesis date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,681,078 coins and its circulating supply is 12,508,884 coins. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

