Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 580,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,973 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.46% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $47,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 598.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 43.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Shares of SCHM traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $79.56. 324,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,037. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.92. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $66.48 and a 1 year high of $83.73.

