AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Acquires 4,450 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in AON were worth $40,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in AON by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,338,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,229,639,000 after buying an additional 58,087 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of AON by 3.7% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,050,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,668,000 after purchasing an additional 213,878 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 1.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,039,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,442,067,000 after purchasing an additional 100,230 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 1.4% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,619,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,005,000 after purchasing an additional 63,616 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its position in shares of AON by 7.3% during the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 4,396,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,589,000 after purchasing an additional 299,854 shares during the period. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

AON stock traded down $1.61 on Friday, reaching $292.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,377,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $64.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.22 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $300.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.24. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $200.65 and a twelve month high of $326.25.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. AON had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.78%.

In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 200 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $296.32 per share, with a total value of $59,264.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AON has been the topic of a number of research reports. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered AON from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $321.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $302.89.

AON Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Further Reading: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.