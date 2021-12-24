AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Sells 73,432 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB cut its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 73,432 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned 0.10% of Cigna worth $67,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the third quarter worth approximately $4,732,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 530.4% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Navalign LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cigna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.04.

Shares of CI stock traded up $3.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $225.89. 1,286,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,906,749. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $190.88 and a 12-month high of $272.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $212.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.87.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $44.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 16.81%.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

