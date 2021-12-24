Lannebo Fonder AB Buys 27,000 Shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Lannebo Fonder AB lifted its stake in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the quarter. Upland Software comprises 0.5% of Lannebo Fonder AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Lannebo Fonder AB owned 0.42% of Upland Software worth $4,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Upland Software by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,645,149 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,731,000 after purchasing an additional 224,559 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Upland Software by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,406,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,892,000 after purchasing an additional 43,455 shares during the period. P2 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Upland Software by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,275,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,492,000 after purchasing an additional 211,919 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its stake in Upland Software by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 830,342 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,767,000 after acquiring an additional 195,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Upland Software by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 731,290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,455,000 after acquiring an additional 145,727 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPLD traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.76. 521,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,869. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.51. Upland Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.35 and a 52-week high of $53.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.69 million, a PE ratio of -10.03, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.03.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.45. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $76.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UPLD. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Upland Software from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist reduced their price objective on Upland Software from $65.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Upland Software from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Upland Software from $65.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Upland Software from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Upland Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.44.

In related news, EVP Kinloch Gill III sold 3,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total transaction of $76,477.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

