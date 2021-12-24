Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Stock Holdings Decreased by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,739 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 39,560 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $2,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AR. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,962,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,041,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,539,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,996,122 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,001,000 after purchasing an additional 48,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkwood LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $306,000. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.15.

Shares of Antero Resources stock opened at $18.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 4.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.34. Antero Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $5.13 and a 12-month high of $21.99.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $534.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 28.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Antero Resources news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $39,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 179,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $3,304,838.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 357,739 shares of company stock worth $6,602,528. Insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Profile

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.