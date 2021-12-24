6 Meridian Acquires 12,495 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 269,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,495 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF accounts for about 0.7% of 6 Meridian’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. 6 Meridian’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $8,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 2,844.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,993,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,293,000 after buying an additional 1,926,048 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,655,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,886,000 after acquiring an additional 722,517 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,850,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 3,088.5% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 521,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,056,000 after buying an additional 505,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 537.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 598,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,585,000 after buying an additional 505,026 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWU traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $32.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,276,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,890,057. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.99. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 12-month low of $29.07 and a 12-month high of $34.26.

