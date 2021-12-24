Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Purchases 670 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $4,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 346.7% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Humana during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Humana by 411.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Humana during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Humana by 126.6% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HUM stock traded up $4.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $460.54. 352,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 870,958. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $447.25 and its 200-day moving average is $431.97. The company has a market cap of $59.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $370.22 and a fifty-two week high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 20.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 13.52%.

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total value of $22,737,728.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Humana in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $472.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Humana from $427.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Humana from $494.00 to $528.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Humana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $559.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $500.15.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

