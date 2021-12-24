Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,015 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 18.4% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 21.8% in the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,581,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,852,000 after purchasing an additional 282,895 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter worth about $919,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 9.4% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 1,086,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,964,000 after purchasing an additional 93,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RGT Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.0% in the third quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,709,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,604,000 after purchasing an additional 366,872 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GLDM stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,074,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,460,823. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.86. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a one year low of $16.68 and a one year high of $19.45.

