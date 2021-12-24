First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN) Increases Dividend to $0.40 Per Share

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.397 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

FLN stock opened at $16.80 on Friday. First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $16.11 and a 52-week high of $20.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.59.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. LPL Financial LLC owned 2.64% of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

