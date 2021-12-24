First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.336 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

NASDAQ:DDIV opened at $33.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.06. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $24.34 and a twelve month high of $35.11.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 8,404 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter.

