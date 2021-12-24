Snowball Trading Up 1.5% Over Last Week (SNOB)

Snowball (CURRENCY:SNOB) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. One Snowball coin can currently be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00001301 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Snowball has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. Snowball has a total market cap of $4.30 million and $112,451.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00056600 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,054.24 or 0.07983562 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50,811.86 or 1.00058233 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00053646 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.68 or 0.00072238 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00007484 BTC.

About Snowball

Snowball’s total supply is 17,383,167 coins and its circulating supply is 6,499,627 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball

