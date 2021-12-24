First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.86 Per Share

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 1.861 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 25.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82.

Shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF stock opened at $28.74 on Friday. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $26.59 and a 1 year high of $32.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.35.

