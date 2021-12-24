First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Increases Dividend to $0.84 Per Share

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.836 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.

FEMS opened at $40.12 on Friday. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $38.51 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.43.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,909 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 5.95% of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund worth $10,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

