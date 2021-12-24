Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 92.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,009 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bender Robert & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 125.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,207,000 after acquiring an additional 8,022 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 6,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.1% in the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 38,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 23.7% in the third quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 17,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 3,323 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total value of $2,211,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $54,610,851.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.65.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $75.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $191.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.68. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.53%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

