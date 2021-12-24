BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Stock Position Trimmed by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC cut its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,965 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ICSH. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,915,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,768.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 235,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,901,000 after purchasing an additional 223,030 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,050.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after purchasing an additional 123,267 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 461,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,303,000 after purchasing an additional 46,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 252,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,745,000 after purchasing an additional 40,434 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:ICSH opened at $50.37 on Friday. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.98 and a fifty-two week high of $50.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.47.

