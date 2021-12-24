JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.4% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $38,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.8% during the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.6% during the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 596,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,849,000 after acquiring an additional 47,069 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.0% during the second quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 10,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. 69.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JPM opened at $157.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $123.57 and a 52-week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.30%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

