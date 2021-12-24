6 Meridian Acquires 33,130 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 66.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 82,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,130 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in MetLife were worth $5,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MET. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,112,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,594,000 after buying an additional 160,668 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 496,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,742,000 after buying an additional 22,605 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in MetLife by 207.2% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 128,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after purchasing an additional 86,859 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in MetLife by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 135,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,368,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 364.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 152,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after purchasing an additional 119,628 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MetLife news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $2,596,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.78. 3,307,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,984,279. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.72 and a 1 year high of $67.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.49 and a 200 day moving average of $61.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $51.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.25.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 11.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.63%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MET. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

