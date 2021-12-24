6 Meridian Sells 372 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

6 Meridian trimmed its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,965 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 40,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $5,085,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $130.63. 3,649,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,393,178. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.94 and its 200-day moving average is $135.44. The company has a market capitalization of $117.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.01%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.33.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

