Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC lessened its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,531 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Argus lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.30.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $550.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $520.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $461.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $566.55. The company has a market cap of $244.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.17%.

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.09, for a total value of $1,228,971.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,218 shares of company stock worth $6,249,652. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

